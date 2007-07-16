Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Coping With Whiskers

'The Five Stages Of Metal Whisker Grief'

by Sophie L. Rovner
July 16, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

An encounter with metal whiskers can be devastating. Henning W. Leidecker, a whisker expert at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, recalls one man who operated a computer room in which "75% of the computers blew the fuses in their power supplies in the space of a few hours. It took him several months to trace the cause to zinc whiskers," Leidecker says.

More on this story

Coping With Whiskers

The whiskers probably had been growing for years beneath the room's raised floor, but hadn't created trouble until a water spill occurred, Leidecker says. Air blown into the space between the tiles and the subfloor to dry up the water dislodged the whiskers, which then wafted into the computers through vents in the floor.

As the man recounted what he went through during the ordeal, his experiences reminded Leidecker of the five stages of grief described in Elisabeth K??bler-Ross' book "On Death and Dying." That resonance prompted Leidecker to adapt K??bler-Ross's list as follows:

Denial

"Metal whiskers?!? We ain't got no stinkin' whiskers! I don't even think metal whiskers exist! I KNOW we don't have any!"

Anger

"You say we got whiskers, I rip your $%#@ lungs out! Who put them there—I'll murderize him! I'll tear him into pieces so small, they'll fit under one of those *^&$#% whiskers!"

Bargaining

"We have metal whiskers? But they are so small. And you have only seen a few of them. How could a few small things possibly be a problem to our power supplies and equipment? These few whiskers should be easy to clean up."

Depression

"Dang. Doomed. Close the shop—we are out of business. Of all the miserable bit joints in all the world, metal whiskers had to come into mine … I'm retiring from here … Going to open a 'Squat & Gobble' on the Keys."

Acceptance

"Metal whiskers. How about that? Who knew? Well, clean what you can. Put in the particle filters, and schedule periodic checks of what the debris collectors find. Ensure that all the warranties and service plans are up to date. On with life."

Leidecker says that colleagues and others who have suffered through a whisker infestation have told him they "recognize their own sequence of reactions in this version of the 'Five Stages.' They can usually smile now at these stages, but the pain of their whiskering adventure usually is still present, too. So, it is a bittersweet description."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Holding back tears
A Nobel Memory
Blowing The Lid Off

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE