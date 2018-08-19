C&EN’s Talented 12

Welcome to the fourth annual Talented 12 issue. We’ve spent months searching high and low for these bright, young scientific minds and are excited to finally introduce you to them.
Here, you’ll meet a dozen chemists pushing the boundaries in their fields. To say they are tackling life’s great mysteries would be an understatement. The interests of these distinguished researchers include deciphering the chemistry that enabled life on Earth, exploring molecules in far-flung parts of our solar system, designing out-of-this-world materials that can store energy or mimic human organs, and developing technology to precisely alter the code of life.
Morgan Cable: A stuffed echidna in Cable’s lab represents a collaboration with the Australian Nuclear Science & Technology Organisation, which names its instruments after native animals.Credit: Courtesy of Morgan Cable
Cathy Mulzer: Mulzer says she will forever be a “Dichtel hummingbird.” Ph.D. adviser William Dichtel, who at the time was at Cornell University, tells his students they are a small group that continuously needs to thirst for science and knowledge, like hummingbirds.Credit: Dichtel Research Group
Mónica Pérez-Temprano: Pérez-Temprano’s lab mascot is a stuffed unicorn, she says, because one of the biggest challenges her students face is trapping highly reactive intermediates, which is like trying to chase a unicorn.Credit: Courtesy of Mónica Pérez-Temprano
Jose Rodriguez: Rodriguez’s lab has a pet succulent plant named Leon-II.Credit: Courtesy of Jose Rodriguez
Luisa Whittaker-Brooks: Whittaker-Brooks’s dog, Tank, “keeps everyone in check.”Credit: Courtesy of Luisa Whittaker-Brooks
To assemble this list, we consulted our staff, C&EN’s advisory board, and Talented 12 alumni. And we were blown away by the many nominations from readers submitted through an online form. A lengthy research and evaluation process of roughly 350 people led us to the names before you today.
Site and page design by Tchad K. Blair and Robert Bryson
Profile illustrations by Joel Kimmel
Research graphics by Yang H. Ku/Will Ludwig/C&EN
Production by Melissa T. Gilden, Samantha H. Jones, Manny I. Fox Morone, Jessica Morrison, and Alexandra A. Taylor
Profiles written by Celia Henry Arnaud, Ryan Cross, Matt Davenport, Carmen Drahl, Bethany Halford, Tien M. Nguyen, and Michael Torrice
Editing and project oversight by Lisa M. Jarvis and Lauren K. Wolf
C&EN editorial staff produced this feature with funding from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., which did not influence any editorial decisions.
COVER STORY
C&EN’s Talented 12
Find interactive features and nominate next year’s Talented 12 at cenm.ag/t12.
Profiles P.40–69
Stats & facts P.50–51
Laboratory loves P.60–61
Talented 12 alumni: Where are they now? P.70–71
To assemble this list, we consulted our staff, C&EN’s advisory board, and Talented 12 alumni. And we were blown away by the many nominations readers submitted through an online form. A lengthy research and evaluation process of roughly 350 people led us to the names before you today. This tenacious bunch are sure to wow the chemistry community with their discoveries for years to come.
Talented 12 contributors
