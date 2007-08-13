Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Modular Bent DNAs

August 13, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Many DNA-protein interactions involve structural distortions of the DNA helix. A new class of artificial DNAs, called "modular bent DNAs," could help systematically assess the role that DNA bending plays in these interactions (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja071335k). Akira Matsuda, Satoshi Ichikawa, Shunpei Murata, and coworkers at Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan, create their bent DNA oligonucleotides by attaching cyclic 2′-deoxyuridylate dimers connected by alkylene linkers (shown, n = 1–3). Oligonucleotides with shorter alkylene "clasps" have larger bending angles and are thermally less stable. The researchers tested the bent DNAs by binding them to HMGB1, a protein known to interact with DNA-cisplatin adducts, which are themselves bent DNAs. The binding affinity of the bent DNAs decreases as the linker length increases, and the oligonucleotide with a propylene bridge doesn't form a complex with the protein. When an acyclic form of the dimer is used, the bending angle is small and the oligonucleotide doesn't bind the protein, further suggesting the importance of DNA bending for protein binding.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Melamine mediates formation of polythymine duplexes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smallest cyclodextrins synthesized
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Macrocycle folds up like a protein

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE