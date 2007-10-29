Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Sugar Picker

Synthetic receptor selects cellobiose out of a sugary mix

by Bethany Halford
October 29, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Anthony P. Davis
Synthetic lectin binds cellobiose (pink).

LECTINS ARE MASTERS of recognition. These carbohydrate-binding proteins can suss out saccharides, distinguishing their highly hydroxylated structures from a sea of water molecules. Now, chemists in England have created a synthetic lectin capable of selectively binding to a specific disaccharide in aqueous solution (Science 2007, 318, 619).

"We made the lectin analog to prove that you can use synthetic molecules to mimic the behavior of proteins," says Anthony P. Davis, a professor of supramolecular chemistry at the University of Bristol who spearheaded the project.

Davis and coworkers Yann Ferrand and Matthew P. Crump designed their receptor to selectively bind cellobiose, a disaccharide that has only hydrogen atoms in its axial positions. The rest of the sugar's substituents occupy equatorial positions.

The synthetic lectin has a hydrophobic roof and floor made up of meta-terphenyl groups, which interact with the cellobiose's axial C-H groups. Five isophthalamide pillars define the length of the cavity where the disaccharide binds. The isophthalamide's amide groups hydrogen-bond to the hydroxyl groups of the sugar substrate. Tricarboxylate moieties attached to each isophthalamide make the receptor water soluble.

The researchers found that the synthetic receptor displays a good affinity for cellobiose, matching the strength of some lectin-carbohydrate interactions. The lectin analog proved to be remarkably selective, preferentially binding to cellobiose over similar disaccharides such as lactose.

Geert-Jan Boons, a chemistry professor and carbohydrate expert at the University of Georgia, says Davis' cleverly designed lectin analog is an important step toward developing synthetic carbohydrate receptors. "The results provide strong encouragement for the design of receptors that can recognize biologically interesting saccharides linked to glycoproteins and glycolipids," he says.

Davis tells C&EN that his group hopes to use the information they've gleaned from the cellobiose receptor to make a lectin analog that specifically binds glucose and could be used as a glucose sensor.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Taking the steam out of γ-cyclodextrin synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making chimeric versions of chemokine receptors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smallest cyclodextrins synthesized

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE