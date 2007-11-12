Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Obesity Gene Encodes Demethylating Enzyme

November 12, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Earlier this year, British scientists reported that a gene called FTO is associated with obesity. But the protein encoded by FTO remained unknown. Now, a second British team, led by chemist Christopher J. Schofield of the University of Oxford, reports that the FTO gene encodes an enzyme that removes methyl groups from nucleic acids (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1151710). The enzyme requires both iron(II) and 2-oxoglutarate to be active. In vitro, the enzyme catalyzes demethylation of 3-methylthymine, forming succinate, formaldehyde, and carbon dioxide in the process. The enzyme's closest relatives are members of the AlkB family of enzymes, which repair damaged DNA. Schofield and coworkers still don't know the enzyme's natural substrate or the role demethylation may play in obesity. Andrew Hattersley, professor of molecular medicine at Peninsula Medical School, in Exeter, England, and a member of the team that found the FTO-obesity connection, calls the new work an "important step in understanding the biology" of the FTO gene.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Epigenetic Mark Linked To Sperm Production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metabolite Helps Modify tRNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exotic Nucleic Acid Bases

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE