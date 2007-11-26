Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Key Measles Protein Revealed

November 26, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

The structure of a key protein found on the surface of the measles virus could help researchers identify an effective treatment for the disease, according to K. Christopher Garcia and coworkers at Stanford University School of Medicine (Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nsmb1342). Measles, which is characterized by fever and a rash, affects some 20 million people worldwide each year. Although there is an effective measles vaccine, not everybody receives it, and there is no drug treatment for those who contract the disease. Garcia and coworkers report the first crystal structure of measles virus hemagglutinin (shown, with glycan groups in gray). This is the surface glycoprotein that the virus uses to bind to host receptors when it infects cells. The work reveals that the propeller-shaped protein is structurally similar to neuraminidase enzymes that other viruses, such as influenza, use to infect host cells. It doesn't have neuraminidase's usual enzymatic activity, however, making it a "dead" neuraminidase. "Our structure now provides a template for structure-based drug design aimed at blocking measles virus entry," the researchers write.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule fights dengue in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agent stops common cold virus replication
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Real Typhoid Culprit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE