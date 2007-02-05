Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Another Role for RNA

Molecular Biology: Short RNA duplexes turn on gene expression

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Corey (left), Rosalyn Ram, and Janowski find that RNA can activate, as well as silence, gene expression.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Gresham/UT Southwestern
Credit: David Gresham/UT Southwestern

IN ADDITION TO SILENCING gene expression, short pieces of double-stranded RNA may be able to activate gene expression.

To activate gene expression, David R. Corey, Bethany A. Janowski, and coworkers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, use RNA duplexes that target a portion of genomic DNA upstream from the site where gene transcription begins (Nat. Chem. Biol., DOI: 10.1038/nchembio860). The effect requires that the RNA duplex's sequence be complementary to that of the targeted genomic DNA. Although structurally similar to the RNA used in RNA interference, these RNA duplexes target DNA instead of messenger RNA.

The researchers first saw inklings of the effect when they were studying similar DNA-targeting RNAs that reduce the expression of the progesterone receptor (C&EN, Aug. 8, 2005, page 10). Some of those RNAs increased gene expression rather than silencing it, but the cell line they were using at the time produced so much progesterone receptor to begin with that the effect was not obvious. In a different cell line with low basal levels of progesterone receptor, they were able to use the RNAs to generate an 18-fold increase in the concentration of receptor.

They don't yet know how the process works, but Corey suspects that it takes advantage of a mechanism that cells already use. "This worked so easily that I can't believe this isn't a mechanism that's already in place," he says. He doubts that the RNAs can act as transcription factors on their own. "The role of protein transcription factors is well-established and ubiquitous. RNA might supplement them," he says.

Corey envisions these RNA molecules being used as research tools and eventually even as therapeutics. "They open up possibilities that were not present from either antisense oligonucleotides or traditional small interfering RNAs, which are very good at silencing gene expression," he says. "If you're working in a therapeutic system and you would like to have a gene upregulated, this might be the way to do it." Rajvir Dahiya and coworkers at the University of California, San Francisco, have seen similar effects in other types of cells (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2006, 103, 17337).

Aseem Z. Ansari, a biochemist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, who designs artificial transcription factors, is enthusiastic. He expects that the reports "will provoke much activity in this area and will likely provide a tool to activate target genes."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CRISPR can now edit RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revised Picture For mRNA Translation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ribozyme Swaps Genes With A Flip Of A Switch

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE