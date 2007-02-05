Merck Scholarship Applications Sought

Merck is accepting applications for the Merck Index Women in Chemistry Scholarships. Winners will receive $5,000 grants to pursue graduate degrees in synthetic organic or medicinal chemistry.
Applicants must be women, and they must be accepted into and planning to attend a graduate program in chemistry beginning in the fall semester of 2007.
Applicants must provide a two-page summary of their undergraduate research, a statement of their future career goals, undergraduate transcripts, two letters of recommendation, and a curriculum vitae.
Scholarships will be presented at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August. Award recipients will receive a travel stipend to attend the meeting and will present their original undergraduate research in synthetic organic or medicinal chemistry.
Send completed applications to Cherie B. Koch, associate editor, the Merck Index, Merck & Co. Inc., RY84-18, P.O. Box 2000, Rahway, NJ 07065. Application forms are available online at merckbooks.com/mindex. The deadline for applications is May 15.
