Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Merck Scholarship Applications Sought

February 5, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Merck is accepting applications for the Merck Index Women in Chemistry Scholarships. Winners will receive $5,000 grants to pursue graduate degrees in synthetic organic or medicinal chemistry.

Applicants must be women, and they must be accepted into and planning to attend a graduate program in chemistry beginning in the fall semester of 2007.

Applicants must provide a two-page summary of their undergraduate research, a statement of their future career goals, undergraduate transcripts, two letters of recommendation, and a curriculum vitae.

Scholarships will be presented at the ACS national meeting in Boston in August. Award recipients will receive a travel stipend to attend the meeting and will present their original undergraduate research in synthetic organic or medicinal chemistry.

Send completed applications to Cherie B. Koch, associate editor, the Merck Index, Merck & Co. Inc., RY84-18, P.O. Box 2000, Rahway, NJ 07065. Application forms are available online at merckbooks.com/mindex. The deadline for applications is May 15.

More on this Topic

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships call for applications
Organic Division Graduate Fellowships Available
TEVA Scholars Grants Available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE