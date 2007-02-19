Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mitosis condemns Parkinson's neurons

February 19, 2007 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 85, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Dopamine neurons in the adult brain typically do not undergo mitosis, the process of cell division. But in patients with Parkinson's disease, neurons are inappropriately prompted to initiate a cell-division process, say neurologist Günter U. Höglinger of Philipps University, Marburg, Germany, and colleagues (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0611671104). Paradoxically, cells that start down the pathway to cell division also become more vulnerable to apoptosis, or controlled cell death. Activating the division pathway therefore contributes to the neuronal death seen in Parkinson's patients, the researchers conclude. In postmortem human brain tissue, they found that neurons had duplicated their DNA. The cells had also expressed regulatory proteins that participate in mitosis, including E2F-1 transcription factor. The researchers obtained similar results in a study of Parkinson's disease in mice. In addition, mice that were deficient in E2F-1 were significantly more resistant to neuronal cell death. The researchers suggest that drugs that reduce the activity of such cell-division regulators might be effective in slowing or halting the neurodegeneration of Parkinson's disease.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE