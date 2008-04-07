Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Eschenmoser Wins Franklin Medal in Chemistry

by Linda Wang
April 7, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Albert Eschenmoser, professor emeritus at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH), and a professor at Scripps Research Institute, is the winner of the 2008 Benjamin Franklin Medal in Chemistry.

He is among nine winners of this year's Franklin Institute Awards, which recognize individuals whose innovations have benefited humanity, advanced science, and launched new fields of inquiry.

Eschenmoser is being honored for his seminal investigations into the origin of nucleic acid structure. Over the span of his career, he has made contributions to the theory of terpene biosynthesis, structure elucidation of natural products, stereochemistry and mechanism of organochemical and biochemical reactions, development of new methods for organic synthesis, and total synthesis of complex natural products.

One of his most notable achievements was the total synthesis of vitamin B-12, achieved in 1972 with Nobel Laureate Robert B. Woodward. Both the widely used Eschenmoser fragmentation reaction and Eschenmoser's salt bear his name.

Eschenmoser's current research focuses on the chemical etiology of nucleic acid structure. His synthesis of alternative backbone structures for DNA and RNA suggests that there may be more possibilities than the structures found in nature.

This section is compiled by Linda Wang. Announcements of awards may be sent to a l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Frank Seela
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert Grubbs wins Remsen Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arieh Warshel Wins Biophysical Chemistry Award

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE