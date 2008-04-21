German solar wafer factory starts up

Wacker Schott Solar, the joint venture of the German firms Wacker Chemie and Schott Solar, has commissioned a plant in Jena, Germany, that produces silicon wafers for the solar energy industry. By the fall, the venture expects the $80 million plant to be producing enough wafers annually to generate 50 MW of electricity. The new plant will boost the joint venture's total annual wafer capacity to 120 MW. The plant is based on polycrystalline silicon from Wacker.
