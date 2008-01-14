Call To Action, Evolution of Imported Drugs and more

I propose a campaign by which chemists around the world can make a significant impact on saving energy and global warming. The proposal is prompted by the C&EN article, "Close Your Hood!" which states that "the average fume hood consumes as much energy as three houses" (C&EN, Oct. 8, 2007, page 44).
Call To Action
At a previous employer, I encountered firsthand the axiom "old habits die hard." It was a source of frustration to me that colleagues refused to make a minor change in their work habits and close hood doors when the hood was not in use. I'm suggesting that ACS take the lead in initiating a campaign to make it a habit to close hood doors when they are not in use.
There must be many thousands of hoods in use in this country alone, at industrial facilities, testing labs, educational institutions, and hospitals. How about having C&EN give a rough estimate of the potential energy savings if those hood doors were closed every night? The potential savings in energy costs would be tough for energy consumers to ignore. Come on, ACS: Start the ball rolling!
Frederick J. Ehrgott
Rensselaer, N.Y.
