Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Call To Action, Evolution of Imported Drugs and more

January 14, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

I propose a campaign by which chemists around the world can make a significant impact on saving energy and global warming. The proposal is prompted by the C&EN article, "Close Your Hood!" which states that "the average fume hood consumes as much energy as three houses" (C&EN, Oct. 8, 2007, page 44).

At a previous employer, I encountered firsthand the axiom "old habits die hard." It was a source of frustration to me that colleagues refused to make a minor change in their work habits and close hood doors when the hood was not in use. I'm suggesting that ACS take the lead in initiating a campaign to make it a habit to close hood doors when they are not in use.

There must be many thousands of hoods in use in this country alone, at industrial facilities, testing labs, educational institutions, and hospitals. How about having C&EN give a rough estimate of the potential energy savings if those hood doors were closed every night? The potential savings in energy costs would be tough for energy consumers to ignore. Come on, ACS: Start the ball rolling!

Frederick J. Ehrgott
Rensselaer, N.Y.

Executive Compensation Information Available

Information from the American Chemical Society's 2006 Form 990 is now available to ACS members on www.acs.org. To access the information, please have your ACS membership number handy and follow these instructions: Go to www.acs.org. In the upper right-hand corner, log in. If you are already a registered user, enter your user name and password. If you're a new user, follow the link and register (a process that requires your ACS membership number and takes less than a minute). Once you have logged in, you will see a link titled "Member Information." Click on this link, go to the heading "Your Organization" at the bottom of the screen, and click on the link titled "Access the Compensation of ACS Officers and Key Employees." You will immediately go to the introductory text; the Form 990 is available by clicking on the link at the bottom of the page titled "2006 Compensation Schedules." If you have any problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How Groningen’s labs are going green
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy-guzzling fume hoods put on a diet
Laboratory Loves

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE