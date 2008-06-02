Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Love Potion

Orchids masquerade as exotic female bees to attract males

by Sarah Everts
June 2, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Recipe For Success
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nicolas J. Vereecken
Orchids release higher relative
concentrations of (Z)-7-heneicosene, (Z)-7-tricosene, and (Z)-7-pentacosene (at left, n = 12, 14, or 16, respectively) than those in a pheromone cocktail of female bees; male bees simply can't resist the orchids' lure.
Credit: Nicolas J. Vereecken
Orchids release higher relative
concentrations of (Z)-7-heneicosene, (Z)-7-tricosene, and (Z)-7-pentacosene (at left, n = 12, 14, or 16, respectively) than those in a pheromone cocktail of female bees; male bees simply can't resist the orchids' lure.

THE SCENT OF foreign females is a more potent attractant than a whiff of the girl next door—at least for European male bees.

European orchids exploit the male bees' predilection for expat females to their advantage, releasing odors very similar but not identical to the sexual hormones of the female bee. Male bees like the foreign potion so much that they will preferentially chase the flower scent over the female bees' pheromone cocktail. The orchids use this sexual deception to facilitate their own pollination, according to a new study (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0800194105).

"The flowers are code breakers; they have beaten the female bees to the ideally attractive signal for males," comments Robert Raguso, a chemical ecologist at Cornell University.

That the bees, Colletes cunicularius, prefer the orchid scent over the real McCoy came as a surprise, says the study's lead author, Nicolas J. Vereecken, a chemical ecologist at the Free University of Brussels. When Vereecken and collaborator Florian P. Schiestl from the University of Zurich set out to investigate how Ophrys exaltata orchids trick male bees into mating, they thought the orchids would release a precise chemical mimic of indigenous female bee pheromones, which is composed of 60 different chemicals. "We were expecting the flowers to release mating signals that accurately imitated local female bee sex pheromones," Vereecken says.

But instead of precisely copying the local female bees' bouquet, the orchid's scent contains a higher relative proportion of (Z)-7-tricosene, (Z)-7-pentacosene, and (Z)-7-heneicosene. Since the relative concentrations of bee pheromone components typically vary slightly with distance, the orchids are masquerading as foreign female bees, Vereecken explains.

Orchids may have developed the more attractive perfume because the flowers experience a higher selection pressure than do female bees. "There are so many male bees and so few females that pretty much every female is fertilized as soon as she emerges from the ground, but only 10% of flowers experience a bee visitation. So the orchids are more limited in reproductive success" than female bees, Vereecken says.

Male bees may be attracted to slightly unusual pheromone mixtures because they typically don't travel far to find mates, and so foreign signals, seemingly from nearby bee populations, may be preferred to avoid inbreeding, Vereecken adds.

The next big question is "whether this preference changes over time," Raguso notes. "The orchid can't be too successful or it would outcompete female bees for male attention," and then there would be fewer bees to pollinate orchid flowers in the future, he says. How bees and flowers resolve such romantic tensions is a subject for future research.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The molecule that makes locusts swarm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How mimicking a bee under attack can attract pollinators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Fruit Fly Pheromone Marks Promising Nursery Locations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE