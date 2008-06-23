Kelco, Fluxome Will Scale Up Resveratrol

CP Kelco, a unit of specialty chemicals maker J. M. Huber, and Fluxome Sciences, a Danish biotechnology company, will jointly develop and commercialize resveratrol for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetics. The potent antioxidant, found in red wine, has been shown to mitigate cellular damage due to aging. Kelco will scale up and produce resveratrol through a proprietary fermentation process and a strain of baker's yeast Fluxome developed.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter