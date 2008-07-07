May 5, page 58: The 19th Winter Fluorine Conference will feature an award address by the winner of the 2009 ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, whose name has yet to be announced, not the 2008 winner.
In keeping with C&EN’s desire for accuracy, I point out that in “Made in Wisconsin” the Sheboygan Falls, Wis., chemical plant that Sigma-Aldrich now owns (and has greatly expanded) was sold by a subsidiary of Joseph Schlitz Brewing to a Milwaukee-based real estate company (C&EN, May 12, page 27). It was then leased and operated by Willow Brook Labs of Waukesha, Wis., and then Cambridge of Germantown, Wis., before being sold to Aldrich Chemical in 1977, which by then had merged to create the Sigma-Aldrich we all know and love.
Richard J. Pariza
Zion, Ill.
