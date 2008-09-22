Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Antibiotic Ideas

Studies advocate blocking cell-division protein, essential metabolic pathway

by Carmen Drahl
September 22, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Lloyd Czaplewski
Molecular model shows how Prolysis' antibiotic binds to a bacterial cell-division protein.
Credit: Courtesy of Lloyd Czaplewski
Molecular model shows how Prolysis' antibiotic binds to a bacterial cell-division protein.

WILY BACTERIAL STRAINS are increasingly outwitting antibiotics, but only two new classes of the drugs have been introduced in the last 40 years. Now, two new studies point to additional targets for antibiotic weaponry.

In one study, an international team of researchers coordinated by David J. Haydon of Prolysis, a company specializing in antibacterials, has shown that blocking the protein FtsZ, a bacterial relative of the cell-division protein β-tubulin, is a viable antibiotic strategy (Science 2008, 321, 1673). Meanwhile, a team led by Tohru Dairi of the Biotechnology Research Center at Toyama Prefectural University, in Japan, has uncovered another potential target—an alternative biosynthetic pathway for menaquinones, which are essential electron-transfer compounds for many pathogens (Science 2008, 321, 1670).

Many groups are studying FtsZ as a potential drug target, but the Haydon team's work is "a major advance," says Shahriar Mobashery, a University of Notre Dame chemist who specializes in antibiotics. Until this work, researchers hadn't convincingly shown that blocking FtsZ could kill bacteria, explains Lloyd G. Czaplewski, Haydon's Prolysis colleague and coauthor. Using the technique of fragment-based drug design, the team developed an initial screening hit into antibiotic PC190723. The compound saved mice from lethal doses of Staphylococcus aureus and killed multidrug-resistant S. aureus in culture. Molecular models suggest that PC190723 binds in a pocket adjacent to FtsZ's active site, and additional binding studies indicate that it doesn't interact with human tubulin, Czaplewski says. The scientists declined to disclose their plans for the compound.

Dairi's team screened genome databases and found that some bacteria use a previously unknown series of enzymes to produce menaquinones, electron-transfer compounds that vary in the length of their aliphatic side chains. They further showed that the new pathway is critical for pathogens that cause illnesses such as syphilis but not for humans or beneficial bacteria in the human gut. This makes the pathway an attractive option for making targeted antibacterials, Dairi says.

Bacterial genome sequencing efforts have been very important for the research community, but they alone don't tell the whole story, Mobashery says. Dairi's work is "a tour de force," he adds, because of how the team painstakingly decoded genomic data to discover a functioning metabolic pathway. "We hope to find other unique metabolic pathways in bacteria with the same methods," Dairi notes.

These reports follow a recent study that offers additional support for another antibacterial strategy: keeping bacteria from becoming infectious rather than killing them (Science 2008, 321, 1078).

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Antibiotic Disrupts Resistant Superbugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Promising Drug Lead For Filariasis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA Recycling As An Antibiotic Plan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE