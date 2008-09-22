Pfizer And Mannkind Reach Insulin Deal

Pfizer and MannKind have reached an agreement under which patients of Pfizer's Exubera inhaled insulin who need an inhaled product will transition to MannKind's Technosphere insulin, which recently completed Phase III clinical trials. Pfizer invested billions of dollars developing inhaled insulin, but the drug never caught on with patients and Pfizer eventually withdrew it from the market (C&EN, May 12, page 24). MannKind, which is the last company to pursue the market, recently opened a $200 million plant in Danbury, Conn., to manufacture its product, once approved.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter