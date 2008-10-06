Bayer Advances Drugs From Tobacco

Bayer and Kentucky Bioprocessing will develop a facility at KBP's Owensboro, Ky., site to produce proteins and other biopharmaceuticals in tobacco plants with Bayer's magnICON technology. According to the partners, by next spring KBP will have adapted its existing facility by installing an automated system for high-throughput transfection of tobacco host plants. Bayer is using the technology to develop therapies such as a vaccine for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. The firm also plans to license it to third parties.
