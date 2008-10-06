Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A Mechanism For Protein Entry Into A Cell Nucleus

by Sophie L. Rovner
October 6, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Proteins move into the nucleus of a cell to regulate various biochemical pathways, with different types of proteins using different means to penetrate the nucleus. Researchers at Weizmann Institute of Science, in Rehovot, Israel, have now figured out the mechanism underlying one of these entry methods (Mol. Cell 2008, 31, 850). Most proteins destined for the nucleus possess a domain known as the nuclear localization signal. "Importin" proteins bind to this domain and help move the bound protein into the nucleus through a pore in the nuclear membrane. But some incoming proteins lack the nuclear localization signal domain. Rony Seger and colleagues report that they have identified a different domain that helps some of these proteins gain entry into the nucleus. The researchers found a short stretch of amino acids that, when phosphorylated, allow the proteins to bind to one type of importin and move across the nuclear membrane. The domain occurs in signaling proteins such as ERKs, MEKs, and SMADs, leading the scientists to believe that their findings might be applicable to other proteins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteins don’t need well-defined structures to bind strongly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique shocks proteins into action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE