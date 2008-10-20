AstraZeneca, Columbia To Study Neurogenesis

AstraZeneca and Columbia University Medical Center have inked a research pact centered on neurology. The partners will study how neurogenesis, or the creation of neuronal cells, in adult brains could lead to new routes for treating depression and anxiety. Scientists only recently discovered that neurogenesis can occur in the adult brain; the hope is to tap into the power of those new neurons to stimulate the hippocampus and, ultimately, treat neurological disorders. In June, AstraZeneca and Columbia established a research collaboration focused on metabolic diseases.
