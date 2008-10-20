FDA Seeks Bisphenol A Information

FDA is asking for help in completing its inventory of all FDA-regulated products that contain the plastics chemical bisphenol A. In an Oct. 15 notice in the Federal Register, the agency requested assistance in identifying which products other than food-contact materials contain the estrogenic chemical. FDA is specifically interested in obtaining information on medical devices, biological products, drugs, and cosmetics. In April, FDA Commissioner Andrew C. von Eschenbach formed an agency-wide BPA task force to review concerns about potential health effects from exposure to BPA in all FDA-regulated products. The task force has completed its assessment of BPA exposure from food-contact materials and is ready to review other BPA-containing products that fall under FDA’s jurisdiction. The task force is also requesting information on possible alternatives to BPA and any associated risks.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter