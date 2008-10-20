Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Random Event Triggers Cellular Switch

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 20, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2008 Science
One E. coli cell (yellow) switches lactose metabolism phenotypes, whereas nearby cells do not.
Credit: © 2008 Science
One E. coli cell (yellow) switches lactose metabolism phenotypes, whereas nearby cells do not.

A stochastic single-molecule event is enough to switch a bacterial cell from one phenotype to another. By monitoring fluoresce.ntly labeled lactose permease with single-molecule live-cell imaging, Harvard University chemistry professor X. Sunney Xie and coworkers investigated how Escherichia coli cells switch lactose metabolism phenotypes (Science 2008, 322, 442). At intermediate concentrations of the inducer compound methyl-β-D-thiogalactoside (a lactose analog), a population of genetically identical cells stably coexists in two phenotypes. Uninduced cells, which can't metabolize lactose, have a small number of membrane-bound permeases, whereas induced cells, which can metabolize lactose, have many membrane-bound permeases and fluoresce brightly. A cell expresses a large burst of permease only if the transcription factor lac repressor completely dissociates—an infrequent occurrence—from the DNA. The much more frequent partial dissociation of the repressor from the DNA leads to small bursts of permease expression that aren't sufficient to switch the cell's phenotype. "We show that a single-molecule stochastic event solely determines a cell's phenotype," Xie says. "This argues for why single-molecule live-cell studies are important for biology."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Researchers solve a cancer conundrum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching protein expression one molecule at a time
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Tool For Phosphoproteomics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE