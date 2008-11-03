Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Leads Found For Alzheimer's Therapies

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 3, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two research groups have independently published findings related to Alzheimer's disease treatments. Both experimental therapies target amyloid β, the protein believed to cause the disease. Weihong Song of the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, and colleagues treated mice with valproic acid, a compound already used as an anticonvulsant and mood stabilizer for patients with epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and other conditions. They found that valproic acid reduced enzymatic production of amyloid β by γ-secretase. The treatment prevented brain cell death and axon damage and improved memory in mice that were in early stages of Alzheimer's (J. Exp. Med., DOI: 10.1084/jem.20081588). Li Gan of the University of California, San Francisco, and coworkers took another approach. Instead of limiting the formation of amyloid β, they opted to increase its degradation in mice. The researchers boosted the activity of cathepsin B—an enzyme that breaks down amyloid β—by reducing levels of cystatin C, an enzyme that inhibits cathepsin B activity. The mice in the experiment showed improvements in learning and memory (Neuron 2008, 60, 247).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding a path between amyloid-β and tau
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antidepressants Help Cellular Pathways That Decrease DNA Methylation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Possible New Use For Statins

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE