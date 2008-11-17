Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Ban On 2,4-D Sought

by Britt E. Erickson
November 17, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an environmental advocacy group, petitioned EPA on Nov. 6 to ban all uses of the widely used herbicide 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid (2,4-D). In the petition, NRDC points to numerous flaws in EPA’s risk assessment of 2,4-D related to the chemical’s toxicity and the level of human exposure to it. The group asserts that EPA failed to look at neurotoxicity, mutagenicity, and endocrine-disrupting effects of 2,4-D and ignored data on adverse effects in aquatic species. In addition, the agency did not consider infants’ exposure to 2,4-D via breast milk and overlooked data showing that alcohol consumption, sunscreen, and the insect repellant DEET enhance dermal absorption of 2,4-D, the petition states. Approximately 46 million lb of the herbicide is used annually in the U.S., “making it the third most widely used herbicide in North America,” according to the petition. About two-thirds of it is used in agriculture on crops such as wheat, corn, and soybeans, and the rest is used on athletic fields, golf courses, playgrounds, lawns, and gardens. NRDC claims that more effective and less toxic herbicides are available, but “2,4-D remains popular because of its low cost.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE