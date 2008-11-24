Genzyme Partners in new Malaria Effort

Genzyme has joined forces with the International Center for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology to find new treatments for neglected diseases. ICGEB, a nonprofit with components in India, South Africa, and Italy, will not have to pay royalties to commercialize any drug for neglected diseases that comes out of the collaboration. Their first project will pursue new ways to target two parasites that cause around 65% of the malaria cases in India. Scientists from each organization will likely spend time in the other's labs, in New Delhi and Waltham, Mass.
