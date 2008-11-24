Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Joan Valentine Receives Seaborg Medal

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
November 24, 2008 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 86, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Valentine
[+]Enlarge

THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA, Los Angeles, presented the 2008 Glenn T. Seaborg Medal to UCLA chemistry professor Joan Selverstone Valentine at a symposium on Nov. 1.

After receiving her Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University in 1971, Valentine began her career at Rutgers University, where she determined how to use crown ethers to stabilize the superoxide anion, O2 in solution (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 1975, 97, 224).

In 1980, Valentine moved to UCLA, where she has since focused her research on the study of superoxide dismutase (SOD) enzymes, which protect cells from oxidative damage by O2. Much of her research has worked toward understanding the properties and biological functions of copper-zinc SOD (CuZnSOD), including the role of mutant CuZnSOD enzymes in familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

At the award symposium, which was marked by much laughter and collegiality, Valentine discussed her recent work on the effects of eliminating SOD enzymes in yeast. When the gene for CuZnSOD is absent, yeast are highly oxidatively stressed and increase their need for iron, although the form and function of the extra iron is unknown. Adding manganese to such cells can "rescue" them, perhaps indicating that manganese can work as a fundamental, nonenzymatic antioxidant in yeast and possibly also higher organisms (C&EN, April 7, page 50).

Valentine was the first woman to receive a Ph.D. in chemistry from Princeton University and the first female faculty member in the UCLA chemistry department. She has served as the editor-in-chief of the journal Accounts of Chemical Research since 1994.

Valentine is the second woman to receive the Seaborg Medal. "She is a remarkable scientist and a fantastic mentor," said UCLA associate professor of biochemistry Guillaume Chanfreau when he introduced her talk at the symposium.

"She has been for all the people in the department an enormous source of inspiration and a wonderful colleague," added Roberto Peccei, UCLA vice chancellor for research and professor of physics, when he presented the medal at the award dinner.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nobel laureate Sidney Altman dies at age 82
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Justine Roth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard N. Armstrong

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE