Policy

NIH Tags Some Stimulus Funds For Construction, Equipment

by Britt E. Erickson
March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
NIH has announced that $1 billion of the $10.4 billion it received from the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA) is available in grants for construction and improvement of biomedical research facilities that are not located on the NIH campus. Institutions can apply for up to $15 million and core facilities—those that provide NIH-funded researchers with access to centralized shared instruments or technologies—can request up to $10 million. Deadlines vary depending on the amount requested. NIH has also designated $300 million of the stimulus money for grants to purchase scientific equipment. “We are pleased to launch one of our agency’s first efforts through grants that have exceptional potential to create new jobs and improve the economy while leading the way toward important medical discoveries that can benefit the health of Americans nationwide,” NIH Acting Director Raynard S. Kington said in a statement. Institutions that receive ARRA funds will be required to submit progress reports showing the number of jobs created as a result of the funding. Recipients must also provide an assessment of the environmental impact of their facilities and consider “green” design approaches.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

