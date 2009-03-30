Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Urged To Fight Pesticide Ruling

by Britt E. Erickson
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Vilsack
[+]Enlarge
Credit: USDA
Credit: USDA

USDA Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack is urging EPA to challenge a court ruling that would require pesticide applicators to obtain a permit under the Clean Water Act (CWA) whenever pesticides are used in or near U.S. waters. In its final rule, issued under the Bush Administration in 2006, EPA excluded pesticides that comply with the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide & Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) from being considered pollutants under CWA because their impact on aquatic environments is already considered under FIFRA. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down EPA's interpretation in January, ruling that pesticide residues and biological pesticides are pollutants under CWA. In a March letter to EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson, Vilsack emphasized the adverse effect that the court's decision will have on U.S. farmers and USDA. In particular, he stressed that the court ruling will require nearly all pesticide applications to have a CWA permit, a process that could "cripple farmers' emergency pest management efforts and hamper their ability to respond quickly to new pest infestations." In addition, he noted, the ruling will encumber USDA's own ability to respond to emerging threats and emergencies, "while reaping little or no environmental benefit."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court nixes use of dicamba on crops, again
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA proposes early mitigations for herbicides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California cracks down on neonicotinoid pesticides

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE