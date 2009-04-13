Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Oxidation Alters Ion Channels During Aging

In addition to their other targets, reactive oxygen species target ion channels that are essential to the proper function of neurons

by Sophie L. Rovner
April 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Oxidative metabolism produces highly reactive oxygen species (ROS). More and more of these toxic compounds accumulate as an organism ages and its antioxidant defenses weaken. In turn, ROS are thought to contribute to aging through damage to proteins, DNA, and cell membranes. Now, Federico Sesti and Shi-Qing Cai of the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey have demonstrated that ROS also target ion channels that are essential to the proper function of neurons (Nat. Neurosci., DOI: 10.1038/nn.2291). Working with the worm Caenorhabditis elegans, they showed that oxidative modification of KVS-1 potassium ion channels leads to progressive neurodegeneration and loss of chemotaxis ability—a sensory function controlled by KVS-1—during aging. The researchers examined the impact of ROS on transgenic worms that possess oxidation-resistant potassium ion channels and on other worms that produce more than the normal amount of antioxidants. In both cases, Sesti and Cai found that the diminished oxidation of the worms' potassium ion channels preserved neuronal function and chemotaxis ability as the worms aged.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitroxyl Identified In Cardiovascular Signaling
Hemoglobin Degradation Compounds Revealed
Role Of Iron Regulatory Proteins Ironed Out

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE