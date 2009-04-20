Advertisement

Environment

EPA To Begin Endocrine Disrupter Program

by Britt E. Erickson
April 20, 2009
EPA has issued a revised list of the initial chemicals that will undergo screening for their potential to mimic hormones and disrupt the human endocrine system. The list, which consists of 67 pesticides or inert ingredients used in pesticide formulations, replaces a draft list published in June 2007. Six chemicals were dropped from the original list either because they are expected to be phased out by the time the screening program begins or because changes in the way the compounds are used have reduced the risk of exposure. The chemicals that made the list were chosen because of their high potential for human exposure through food and water, not because they are suspected of being endocrine disrupters. EPA eventually plans to expand the screening program to include all pesticide chemicals. In conjunction with the list of chemicals, the agency also published revised policies and procedures it will use to order testing of the chemicals and to minimize duplicative testing in the program. Although the revised policies address some of the concerns raised by the pesticide trade group CropLife America, EPA denied the group’s petition to reconsider the direction in which the program is being implemented. EPA expects to issue the first test orders to manufacturers this summer.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

