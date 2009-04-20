Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Healthy Diets Now Include Lobster

Overcoming lobster's reputation as being high in fat and cholesterol, new research indicates that the crustacean can be part of a balanced diet

by Bethany Halford
April 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Despite lobster's reputation as a delicacy high in fat and cholesterol, new research indicates that the crustacean is, in fact, perfectly compatible with a nutritious and healthy diet—provided you steer clear of dipping it in butter. In an effort to create a complete nutritional profile of the clawed critters, researchers in Portugal analyzed the edible tissues of the European lobster Homarus gammarus and the American lobster Homarus americanus for their cholesterol content, energy, and fatty acid and amino acid composition (J. Agric. Food Chem., DOI: 10.1021/jf900237g). The team, led by António Marques of Portugal's National Institute of Biological Resources, found that all of the crustacean's edible tissues were packed with essential amino acids. The muscle tissue that makes up lobster claws and tails proved to be high in protein and low in fat. The greenish-yellow hepatopancreas, which lobsters use to store lipids and some lobster lovers refer to as "mustard" or "tomalley," had relatively high fat and cholesterol levels, but the Portuguese team still assessed those levels as moderate enough for eating without too much guilt. In earlier work, however, they suggest high cadmium levels make the hepatopancreas a less appealing treat.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natto, a fermented soy dish, controls blood glucose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asthma Drug Slims Fat Mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Proteomics Technique Could Predict Foie Gras Quality

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE