Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Shuttling Bicarbonate In And Out Of Cells

Small aromatic molecules can transport HCO3 across lipid membranes, a finding that could boost biomembrane research and drug development

by Carmen Drahl
April 20, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 16
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Small aromatic molecules have been shown to transport bicarbonate anions (HCO3) across lipid membranes, a finding that could open new areas of biomembrane research and may point to new medicines (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.178). Bicarbonate plays important roles in biology, including acting as a biochemical buffer. Membrane-embedded proteins ferry bicarbonate in and out of cells, and problems with this transport system can lead to heart disease, cystic fibrosis, and other conditions. To date, though, researchers have uncovered few molecular details about how these transport proteins selectively shuttle bicarbonate across the cell membrane. To learn more, a team led by Jeffery T. Davis of the University of Maryland; Philip A. Gale of the University of Southampton, in England; and Roberto Quesada of the University of Burgos, in Spain, searched for chemical mediators of bicarbonate transport. Through NMR experiments and measurements with ion-selective electrodes, they demonstrated that prodigiosin, a tripyrrole microbial natural product, promotes the exchange of chloride anion for bicarbonate anion across synthetic lipid membranes. Synthetic transporters also facilitate the exchange, but not as efficiently as prodigiosin does, the researchers found.

[+]Enlarge
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Fluorine-Bond Donors Escort Anions Past Membranes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single Molecule Channels Water
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cellular Sodium-Calcium Exchange Illuminated

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE