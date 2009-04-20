iZumi Signs With Kyoto On Stem Cells

San Francisco-based iZumi Bio will work with Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research & Application to develop induced pluripotent stem cell technology, which reprograms skin cells to endow them with self-renewal and pluripotency properties. By giving those cells the ability to differentiate into many cell types, iZumi believes it can then develop disease assays that are more accurate than current in vivo models. The biotech firm has reportedly raised $20 million since its inception in 2007, with some backing coming from venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield, where former vice president Al Gore is a partner. Gore says iZumi's technology "opens a new door for stem cell research and its application to therapeutic discovery."
