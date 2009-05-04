Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

HIV's Surprise Entrance

New study reveals that the virus infects cells by endocytosis, rather than by fusing to cell membranes

by Stuart A. Borman
May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Greg Melikyan
Credit: Courtesy of Greg Melikyan

The way HIV enters cells—by fusing to cell membranes and directly injecting its genetic contents—seemed to have been settled long ago. But researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine realized that evidence for that mechanism was merely circumstantial. They now report the surprising observation that the virus instead infects cells by endocytosis, a process of cell-membrane invagination that produces endosome vesicles, which bud off from the membrane and then release the virus's contents (Cell 2009, 137, 433). Gregory B. Melikyan and coworkers used live-cell microscopy to watch individual virus particles entering cells and a fluorescence technique to measure viral content delivery. "The findings suggest new potential targets for HIV antivirals and new avenues for studying HIV entry and identifying cellular factors involved in fusion and infection," comments NIH membrane biologist Leonid V. Chernomordik.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How SARS-CoV-2 stops cells producing protein
Herpes-related octasaccharides inhibit infection
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptide Denies Cell Entry To Ebola Virus

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE