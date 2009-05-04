Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Report Targets Financial Conflicts In Medical Research

by Britt E. Erickson
May 4, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Although collaborations between doctors and pharmaceutical companies can be beneficial, financial ties between them should be disclosed and gifts from industry to the medical community should be limited, a report by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) concludes. The report encourages medical centers, journals, and professional societies to establish or strengthen conflict-of-interest policies, noting that such policies vary substantially among institutions. In addition, the report recommends that Congress require drugmakers and biotech firms to report, on a public website, payments they make to doctors and others involved in the medical profession. "It is time to end a number of long-accepted practices that create unacceptable conflicts of interest, threaten the integrity of the medical profession, and erode public trust while providing no meaningful benefits to patients or society," Bernard Lo, chairman of the IOM committee that wrote the report, said in a statement. Although it is unclear how many conflicts have actually resulted in biased decision-making or harm, the report recommends that drug companies stop wooing doctors with free lunches, free drug samples, and free medical refresher courses.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NIH advisers warn against pharma funding for opioid research
U.S. pushes for protections by India
GlaxoSmithKline Ends Physician Compensation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE