EPA Bans Carbofuran Residues In Food

EPA has banned residues of the pesticide carbofuran in all foods sold in the U.S., including imports. The rule, which becomes effective on Dec. 31, will eliminate the neurotoxic pesticide from the U.S. market sooner than it would have been removed through the normal process of canceling a pesticide's registration. FMC Corp., the sole manufacturer of carbofuran in the U.S., plans to file objections to the action and seek an administrative hearing. "FMC is confident that a fair hearing based on sound scientific principles will prove carbofuran's safety to the satisfaction of all," Michael Morelli, director of global regulatory affairs for FMC Agricultural Products Group, said in a statement. EPA concluded in 2006 that all uses of carbofuran must be canceled because of significant dietary and ecological risks, as well as hazards to workers. FMC recently withdrew 22 uses of the pesticide, but EPA said it was still unable to conclude that dietary exposures to carbofuran are safe for the remaining six uses. Environmental and wildlife groups welcomed the decision, calling it a huge victory, particularly for wild birds.