NIH Seeks Input On Financial Conflicts

NIH is requesting public comments on whether to revise its current financial conflict-of-interest (FCOI) regulations, which were implemented in 1995. The agency is particularly interested in whether to expand the scope of the regulations, how to define "significant financial interest," and the role of institutions in identifying and managing conflicts. NIH is facing pressure from some members of Congress to finalize its FCOI regulations before it hands out $8.2 billion in stimulus money for extramural research. And Sens. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) and Herb Kohl (D-Wis.) recently urged NIH to require disclosure of financial relationships between drug manufacturers and doctors who conduct federally funded medical research. NIH is accepting comments until July 7.
