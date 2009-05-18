Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Phosphate Tames RNA Assembly

Inorganic phosphate has been shown to act as a versatile shepherd in a new recipe for making ribonucleotides

by Carmen Drahl
May 18, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Inorganic phosphate has been shown to act as a versatile shepherd in a new recipe for making RNA building blocks (Nature 2009, 459, 239). The synthesis works under conditions that could have existed during Earth's early days and may help answer the origin-of-life field's long-standing question of how a presumed period of life based on RNA instead of DNA, known as the RNA world, might have arisen spontaneously. RNA building blocks, called ribonucleotides, have three components: a ribose sugar, a heterocyclic base, and phosphate. Attempts to assemble ribonucleotides directly from those three components have largely failed, but Matthew W. Powner, Béatrice Gerland, and John D. Sutherland of the University of Manchester, in England, sidestepped that dilemma in their new synthesis, which makes activated versions of pyrimidine ribonucleotides, such as the one shown. The approach builds on studies of prebiotic chemistry from other groups, but it avoids free sugars and bases as intermediates by making them from a common precursor, 2-aminooxazole. During the synthesis, phosphate acts as a pH buffer, a nucleophilic catalyst, and more, steering the complex reaction away from undesired products. Using related chemistry, the team next intends to make purine ribonucleotides, Sutherland says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE