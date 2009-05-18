Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

NIH To Develop Drug Pipeline For Rare Diseases

by Britt E. Erickson
May 18, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
The schistosomiasis parasite is transmitted in water.
Credit: Shutterstock
The schistosomiasis parasite is transmitted in water.

NIH plans to invest $24 million a year for the next five years to jump-start an agency-wide effort called Therapeutics for Rare & Neglected Diseases (TRND). The initiative is expected to create within NIH a pipeline of new treatments for such diseases. The agency defines rare diseases as those that afflict fewer than 200,000 Americans. NIH estimates that there are more than 6,800 rare diseases, but only about 200 of them have effective pharmacologic treatments. Neglected diseases are those that may be common in developing countries where treatments are unaffordable. Private pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies rarely pursue therapies for such diseases because of the high failure rates and the low likelihood of making a profit. "The federal government may be the only institution that can take the financial risks needed to jump-start the development of treatments for these diseases," Raynard S. Kington, acting director of NIH, said in a statement. NIH would not disclose which rare or neglected diseases it will focus on first but said it plans to complement the work of private industry, not compete with it. One likely candidate is schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease that afflicts many people in developing countries, according to NIH officials. NIH's goal is to eventually transfer licenses for TRND-discovered drugs to private companies for further development, clinical testing, and marketing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cerecor gets rare disease firm Ichorion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novartis puts $100 million into malaria R&D﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful Bedfellows

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE