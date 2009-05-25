Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

New Structure Revisits History

Enzyme played key role in World War I and history of enzymology

by Stu Borman
May 25, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Meng-Chiao Ho
Crystal structure of AADase
Credit: Meng-Chiao Ho
Crystal structure of AADase

AN EXAMPLE OF the way enzymes accelerate reactions, which students have been reading about in textbooks for decades, is wrong and will have to be corrected, according to researchers who have obtained the first detailed glimpse of the structure of acetoacetate decarboxylase (AADase), an enzyme that also played an important role in World War I.

AADase catalyzes the conversion of acetoacetate to acetone. It is a key enzyme in a bacterium that chemist and later Israeli president Chaim Weizmann used in a large-scale process he helped develop to make acetone from starch for the production of explosives during World War I.

The late chemist Frank H. Westheimer used AADase as a prototype for the microenvironment effect—the notion that steric, electronic, and other interactions among enzyme active-site residues profoundly influence the way those enzymes do their jobs. This idea seems commonplace today, but Westheimer and others pioneered it in the 1960s, in work that gave the then-nascent field of mechanistic enzymology a firm foundation.

Westheimer showed that AADase's lysine-115 was able to speed the decarboxylation of acetoacetate to acetone because it was much more acidic than lysine normally is. He speculated that this was due to a "proximal positive-charge effect" from the ammonium group of a neighbor, Lys-116.

Now, Karen N. Allen of Boston University and coworkers have obtained the first structure of AADase (Nature 2009, 459, 393). It shows that Lys-116 is facing away from the active site and thus can't exert any substantial influence on Lys-115.

The researchers find that the catalytic residue is instead unusually acidic because it is located in a "hydrophobic funnel" structure. This type of protein fold has not been observed previously, and in the paper Allen and coworkers suggest naming it the "Westheimer fold."

This hydrophobic environment makes the positive charge on lysine's terminal ammonium group chemically uncomfortable, giving the amino acid a greater than normal incentive to release a proton and thus become neutral. This confirms rather than detracts from Westheimer's concept of a microenvironment effect, albeit in a different way than Westheimer envisioned.

"Although never directly demonstrated," Westheimer's proposal "became and remained a textbook teaching point," comments enzymologist Thomas K. Harris of the University of Miami. "The structural findings create new excitement, in the sense that they reopen the door for enzymologists to discover and characterize an enzyme to replace AADase as the protypical example of the proximal positive-charge effect."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure reveals why radical enzyme isn’t radical
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metabolite Helps Modify tRNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pyrrolysine Synthesis Revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE