Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Impact Of GM's Bankruptcy

Action further resigns chemical makers to lower demand from a smaller U.S. auto industry

by Alexander H. Tullo
June 8, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
General Motors is closing its assembly plant in Pontiac, Mich.
Credit: Newscom
General Motors is closing its assembly plant in Pontiac, Mich.

General Motors' bankruptcy, the largest ever by a U.S. manufacturer, won't have as big an impact on the chemical industry as the precipitous decline in U.S. auto sales already has had, experts say.

GM plans to emerge as the "new GM" in 60 to 90 days. It will have new owners, the largest of which will be the U.S. government, with a 60.8% stake. The governments of Canada and Ontario will have an 11.7% share, the unions will have a 17.5% stake, and the balance is going to unsecured creditors.

No chemical firms are named as major creditors in the bankruptcy filing. But the list includes parts suppliers—such as Delphi, Lear, and Johnson Controls—that buy plastics from chemical companies.

The economic downturn slammed the automotive industry, which already was severely struggling with its finances, says T. Kevin Swift, chief economist at the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group. "The extent of the downturn surprised many people and just made things worse," he says.

Cars are important to the chemical industry. According to Swift's most recent study, based on 2007 statistics, the average light vehicle made in North America incorporates some $2,664 worth of chemistry. This number represents not only the nylon resins under the hood and the polyurethane foam in the seat cushions but also the sulfuric acid used in processing the steel.

DuPont, which sells paint and engineering polymers to the auto industry, is downplaying GM's filing. "A broad range of DuPont products are purchased by our customers in the global automotive industry," the firm says in a statement. "The exposure associated with any one customer is minimal to our overall company."

But chemical suppliers will need to adapt to a much smaller GM and U.S. auto industry. It is reducing the number of assembly, powertrain, and metal-stamping plants in the U.S. to 33 from 47 last year.

The firm believes it can turn a profit if U.S. light vehicle sales stabilize above 10 million units annually, a far cry from the 15 million to 17 million units seen before the economic crisis. The most recent J.D. Power & Associates survey puts GM sales at an annual rate of 9.7 million.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Raw material shortages hit paint makers
Moody’s lowers chemical outlook
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Switch to electric vehicles will gain momentum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE