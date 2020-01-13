C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2020

Credit: Shutterstock

Takeaways • Growth in demand for chemicals will be negligible this year as manufacturing slows and trade friction lingers. • US chemical makers will turn to cheap natural gas and new automation tools to stay competitive. • The industry will look to China for signs of an uptick in industrial manufacturing.

Economists don’t need a crystal ball to predict global industrial growth or recession—they can just check in on recent demand for chemicals.

In the second half of 2019, growth slowed for basic and specialty chemicals used to make industrial goods, like coatings, and durable consumer goods, including cars and electronics.

Add a few quarters’ lag time, and last year’s slowing demand for chemicals presages a dip in overall manufacturing starting early this year. But any downturn is likely to be shallow, and few economists believe the global economy will enter recession territory.

What’s more, growth is likely to tick up in the second half of 2020, according to Oxford Economics. Still, on average, Oxford says, the tally of global growth in gross domestic product will average 2.5% this year and next, a rate the research firm calls “very subdued, even by the standards of the past decade.”

Economic growth in the US will be an even slower 1.8% for 2020, according to a forecast by the American Chemistry Council (ACC), a trade group. That means chemical producers in the US face a lethargic but hardly scary year. Demand from automakers for American-made chemicals will be flat or down, says ACC chief economist Kevin Swift, whereas those used in home construction will finally see an uptick as job and income gains spur the formation of new households.

Overall, growth in US chemical output this year will taper to 0.4% from 0.6% in 2019. But the lull will likely end in 2021, Swift predicts, thanks to the boom in cost-advantaged, shale gas–based production in the US.

To complete the return to more vigorous growth, chemical producers also need a resurgence in spending by industrial manufacturers on raw materials and equipment. That will require secure, lasting trade deals, particularly with China.

Confident US consumers are willing to buy goods, helping boost demand. But here, too, trade is in the way, because tariffs boost prices. Many shoppers will wait until those prices come down.

Divergent growth Growth in manufacturing is expected to slow in the US this year but rebound globally. Source: American Chemistry Council. Note: Figures for 2019–22 are estimates.

Last month, the Trump administration and Chinese officials said they were nearing a deal on a first-phase trade agreement. But agreements for trade along much of the chemical supply chain will be part of later phases.

In addition to trade deals, chemical firms are watching to see if China allays the deceleration of its manufacturing base, says Duane Dickson, head of Deloitte’s US oil, gas, and chemicals consulting segment.

Meanwhile, Dickson points out, chemical producers have new tools, such as automation and artificial intelligence, to help them cut costs and preserve profits.

“Generally, I have a positive outlook for chemicals, though I’m not saying the worst is over,” Dickson says. “I expect to see the industry come out of this in the first quarter, and then it will take some time to work off excess capacity.”