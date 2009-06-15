Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Enzyme Makes A Tough Cut

Crystal structure of bacterial enzyme suggests route to a challenging bond cleavage

by Carmen Drahl
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

CLEAVING POWER
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Satish K. Nair
This bacterial enzyme uses iron to break a challenging C–C bond.
Credit: Satish K. Nair
This bacterial enzyme uses iron to break a challenging C–C bond.

With the help of X-ray crystallography, researchers have identified and structurally analyzed an iron-containing enzyme that carries out a tricky bond-breaking reaction. The findings could inspire versatile new catalysts.

Bacteria make phosphinothricin, a natural product widely used as a weed killer, with several unusual steps. One includes the cleavage of a very poorly activated carbon-carbon bond in 2-hydroxyethylphosphonate (HEP), a phosphinothricin precursor.

Because unactivated C–C bonds are tough to break with the known synthetic tool kit, scientists want to understand how this transformation takes place, says chemist Wilfred A. van der Donk of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who has been working to understand phosphinothricin biosynthesis. But until now his team "didn't know what kind of enzyme did the job and whether cofactors were required for it to work," he says.

So van der Donk's group joined forces with structural biologist Satish K. Nair and microbiologist William W. Metcalf, both at Illinois. The team has now solved the enzyme's X-ray structure and identified it as a nonheme iron-containing oxygenase (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature07972). The enzyme, hydroxyethylphosphonate dioxygenase (HEPD), uses molecular oxygen to cleave the poorly activated C–C bond in HEP.

The team found that HEPD doesn't need cofactors to do its job, unlike most other dioxygenase enzymes. Instead, they speculate that HEPD begins its catalytic cycle with iron in the +2 oxidation state and that the enzyme reacts with oxygen to form an Fe(III) superoxide species, which initiates the bond cleavage by plucking a hydrogen atom from HEP.

That superoxide species has been described in other iron enzymes, including one that cleaves C–C bonds, say J. Martin Bollinger Jr. and Carsten Krebs, who run a lab studying metalloenzymes at Pennsylvania State University. The Illinois team hasn't observed the Fe(III) superoxide directly, but a combination of techniques including Mössbauer spectroscopy might confirm its role in the bond-cleaving mechanism, they say. "By learning about these enzymes, we hope new chemical or catalytic processes will emerge," they add.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
For radical enzyme catalysis, an organometallic intermediate is pinpointed
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Source Of Nitrogenase’s Carbide Found
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elusive Enzyme Species Trapped

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE