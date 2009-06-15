Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Glucose Derivative Takes Down Termites

Gluconolactone increases termites' susceptibility to infection by a fungal pathogen, suggesting it could serve as a nontoxic pest control agent

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 15, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Something as simple as a modified sugar could help knock out termites and lead to a general nontoxic form of pest control, according to a new report (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0904063106). Gram-negative bacteria binding proteins (GNBPs) are receptors in insect immune systems that alert the creatures to the presence of pathogens. Although GNBPs share features with bacterial β-glucanases, which are enzymes that digest glucans, biologists thought that the insect proteins had lost their enzymatic activity. Ram Sasisekharan of MIT, Rebeca B. Rosengaus of Northeastern University, and coworkers discovered that at least one GNBP in termites, GNBP-2, which they found in termite nest material, still has β(1,3)-glucanase activity. The researchers then looked for a small molecule that would block only the β-glucanase activity without hindering other functions. A glucose derivative, D-glucono-δ-lactone (GDL), does the trick. Treating termites with GDL increases the insects' susceptibility to infection by a fungal termite pathogen, leading the researchers to suggest that GDL could be incorporated in building materials as a pest control measure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbiome modifies worm’s food choices
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Receptor for prion protein identified

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE