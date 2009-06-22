Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Seeking To Quell Panic Disorder

An experimental drug that controls steroid production in the brain rapidly halts panic attacks in people without side effects

by Sophie L. Rovner
June 22, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Newly reported results on an experimental drug could lead to a new line of treatment for panic disorder, a condition that strikes a person with sudden intense fear for no apparent reason (Science, DOI: 10.1126/science.1175055). Current treatment for panic disorder, which afflicts some 6 million people in the U.S., comes in two forms: benzodiazepines, which work quickly but have side effects, or antidepressants, which take several weeks to work. Ranier Rupprecht of Max Planck Institute of Psychiatry, in Munich, and colleagues report that XBD173 works by a different biochemical pathway than the current treatments to rapidly stop panic attacks in people without the side effects. According to the researchers, XBD173 binds to the translocator protein receptor on mitochondrial membranes in glial cells, thereby increasing production of steroids such as allopregnanolone in the brain. The steroids in turn drive up production of the inhibitory neurotransmitter γ-aminobutyric acid, which dissipates the feeling of panic. The study, sponsored by Novartis, suggests that translocator protein ligands are promising candidates for fast-acting antianxiety drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steering clear of opioids’ downsides
Calcium Channel May Be Therapeutic Target For Preterm Labor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peptide Mimic Blocks Painful Opioid Side Effect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE