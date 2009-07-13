Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Rapamycin Life Extension

The immunosuppressant drug that prevents rejection of transplanted organs has been discovered to extend the life span of mice

by Stuart A. Borman
July 13, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Rapamycin is an immunosuppressant drug that prevents rejection of transplanted organs, but researchers now find that it not only suppresses immune reactions but also extends the life span of mice (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature08221). Rapamycin was already known to increase the life span of invertebrates such as fruit flies but not that of mammals. David E. Harrison of the Jackson Laboratory, in Bar Harbor, Maine, and coworkers report that rapamycin helps male mice live on average 9% longer and female mice 14% longer when it is administered beginning at about 20 months of age—relatively late in life for mice. Rapamycin works by inhibiting the receptor mTOR, and the researchers note that their results appear to be the first "to demonstrate a role for mTOR signaling in the regulation of mammalian life span, as well as pharmacological extension of life span in both genders." Rapamycin analogs might prove to be useful life-extension agents in people, but rapamycin itself shouldn't be taken to improve life span because it has harmful side effects.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Clearing senescent cells revitalizes aging mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Energy Metabolite Extends A Worm’s Life
Supplement Extends Life Of Worms, Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE