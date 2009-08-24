Advertisement

Safety

FDA Reorganization

by Britt E. Erickson
August 24, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 34
FDA has reorganized four deputy-level offices within its Office of the Commissioner. Announced on Aug. 18 in the Federal Register, the realignment affects the Office of the Chief Scientist; the Office of Administration (formerly the Office of Operations); the Office of Foods; and the Office of Policy, Planning & Budget (formerly the Office of Policy, Planning & Preparedness). FDA Commissioner Margaret A. Hamburg told the agency’s Science Board—an advisory group of external, independent experts—at their Aug. 17 meeting that the reorganization was an effort “to align critical areas of activity in ways that bring common activities together with greater responsibility, oversight, and opportunities for synergy.” The reorganization will provide better communications, more directly link the budget and planning processes, strengthen food safety, and beef up the Office of the Chief Scientist, Hamburg noted. A new position of deputy commissioner for food safety is also being created, and the agency plans to move into nutrition as a component of food safety, she said.

