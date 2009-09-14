Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacteria Say NO To Drugs

Biochemistry: Nitric oxide synthesis neutralizes antibiotics

by Laura Cassiday
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
NO+ produced by bacterial enzymes reduces the potency of the antibiotic acriflavine.
NO+ produced by bacterial enzymes reduces the potency of the antibiotic acriflavine.

Many species of bacteria express enzymes that synthesize nitric oxide (NO) from arginine, but so far the physiological role of such bacterial NO synthases has been a mystery. Now, Evgeny Nudler and colleagues at New York University School of Medicine have shown that endogenously produced NO protects bacteria from a broad spectrum of natural and synthetic antibiotics (Science 2009, 325, 1380). Their results suggest that inhibiting NO synthase in disease-causing bacteria could enhance the efficacy of antimicrobial therapy.

To determine the function of bacterial NO synthase, the researchers deleted the gene encoding the enzyme in three species of bacteria. The strains lacking NO synthase grew similarly as the wild-type bacteria under normal conditions, but were more sensitive to many antibiotics of diverse cellular targets and structures, such as lactams, aminoglycosides, and quinolones.

Nudler and coworkers show that NO increases  the antibiotic resistance of several species of bacteria, including harmful human pathogens, by two mechanisms. First, NO+, a product of NO oxidation, directly modifies some antibiotics. Second, NO protects  bacteria against oxidative stress. In addition to inhibiting specific cellular targets, many antibiotics kill bacteria by promoting the formation of cell-damaging reactive oxygen species such as hydroxyl radicals and superoxide anions. NO not only inhibits chemical reactions that produce these reactive oxygen species, but also activates two enzymes that reduce oxidative stress.

The study helps explain how bacteria can coexist with microorganisms that produce natural antibiotics, says Carl Nathan, a professor of microbiology at Weill Cornell Medical College. But he notes that for therapeutic applications, NO synthase inhibitors should specifically target the bacterial enzyme while sparing mammalian NO synthases, which play important physiological roles. “It might be difficult to identify one compound that targets multiple bacterial species’ NO synthases but none of the host’s NO synthases,” he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Platinum-containing cancer drugs have different mechanisms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural Product Precursor Could Hit Cancer Selectively
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Common Antibiotic Mechanism Shown

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE