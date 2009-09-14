Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Killing TB In Its Sleep

An antiparasitic drug can kill tuberculosis bacteria, whether they’re actively replicating or not, hinting at a possible new treatment

by Carmen Drahl
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Med. Chem.
Nitazoxanide (shown) solution kills a close relative of TB bacteria in a culture dish; control sections of the dish still contain live bacteria (white circles).
Credit: J. Med. Chem.
Nitazoxanide (shown) solution kills a close relative of TB bacteria in a culture dish; control sections of the dish still contain live bacteria (white circles).

A drug already approved by FDA for treating diseases caused by parasitic protozoans such as Giardia lamblia is also effective against cultures of the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, according to a study in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry (DOI: 10.1021/jm9010719). The agent, nitazoxanide, could be a good starting point for designing new TB drugs. Eradicating TB with established drugs takes months or years, a shortcoming that likely occurs because the drugs can’t kill bacteria that aren’t actively replicating. Luiz Pedro S. de Carvalho and coworkers in Carl Nathan’s lab at Weill Cornell Medical College set out to find molecules that kill nonreplicating TB strains. “Bacteria rely on different metabolic pathways when they’re hunkering down, which makes them much harder to kill,” Nathan explains. The team’s search turned up nitazoxanide, which kills both replicating and nonreplicating TB in culture. So far, TB mutants resistant to nitazoxanide haven’t cropped up, which suggests the drug might have multiple biochemical targets, Nathan says. The drug hasn’t yet been tested on multi-drug-resistant or extensively drug-resistant TB strains, he adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Castaneroxy A keeps MRSA at bay
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fungus fighter from the sea
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Small molecule strikes hard-to-hit tuberculosis target

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE