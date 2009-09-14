Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Why Spider Webs Stick

Chemists identify two adhesive proteins that give web fibers a sticky coating, increasing the yuck factor

by Aaron A. Rowe
September 14, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: L. Church/Flickr
A golden orb weaver, Nephila clavipes, sits on its sticky web.
Credit: L. Church/Flickr
A golden orb weaver, Nephila clavipes, sits on its sticky web.

The next time you walk into a spider web and it clings to your face, causing you to cringe, blame it on adhesive proteins. Spider silk has received a great deal of attention as a biomaterial because of its incredible strength, but the nature of its sticky surface coating has remained a mystery. Omer Choresh, Battuya Bayarmagnai, and Randolph V. Lewis of the University of Wyoming have now discovered a pair of spider genes that code for adhesive glycoproteins, nicknaming them “silk” and “snot” because the repetitive portions of those sequences are similar to the genes responsible for silk and mucin (Biomacromolecules, DOI: 10.1021/bm900681w). The team extracted and sequenced DNA from golden orb weaver spider aggregate glands, which biologists had already suspected as the origin of the adhesive proteins. They found that the genes are located on opposite strands of the same DNA sequence, an unusual biological two-for-one deal. Choresh went to great lengths to study the proteins, Lewis says, catching spiders in barns and collecting nearly 100 webs so that his team could isolate a water-soluble glycoprotein from the surfaces. The researchers sequenced the sticky substance by mass spectrometry and showed that its fragments matched the mucinlike protein sequence.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Soil smell is bacterial lure
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Process mimics spider silk spinning
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE